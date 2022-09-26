Shell (NYSE:SHEL) said Sunday it is pulling out of its two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group in Ireland, dealing a potentially severe blow to the country's climate target of achieving an 80% cut in energy emissions.

Last November, Shell (SHEL) agreed a deal to acquire a 51% stake in the Western Star floating wind project from Simply Blue Group, after reaching a similar agreement to jointly develop the Emerald floating wind project.

Simply Blue said it remains committed to finding a new partner and completing the two sites off the coast of Cork and Clare, which would deliver a combined 2.65 GW of floating offshore wind power for Ireland.

Shell (SHEL) did not provide a reason for its withdrawal, but citing frustrations with Ireland's regulatory and planning process, Equinor exited the Irish renewables market last year.