Tetra Tech acquires RPS Group for 222 pence per share
Sep. 26, 2022 12:58 AM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has reached an agreement with RPS Group plc on the terms of an all-cash acquisition of RPS Group for 222 pence per share.
- RPS Group board unanimously recommends Tetra Tech's bid of 222 pence per share.
- The combined 26,000 associates of the RPS Group and Tetra Tech will establish a premier global consultancy in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and energy transformation.
- The addition advances Tetra Tech’s global high-end consultancy in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure.
- The move expands global leadership in energy transformation, environmental management, and data analytics.
- Further the deal strengthens United Kingdom and Australia operations and establishes European Union practice.
- The transaction is expected to be mid to high teen percent accretive to adjusted earnings per share.
- The deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
