Asia-Pacific markets fell sharply echoing US slide on rate worries

Sep. 26, 2022 1:31 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -2.59%. Japan preliminary September PMIs. Manufacturing 51.0 (prior 51.5) Services 51.9 (49.5).

China -0.14%.

Hong Kong -0.22%.

Australia -1.33%.

India -1.45%.

On Friday in the U.S., the major US stock indices are closing lower for the 4th consecutive day. Dow industrial average fell -186.29 points or -1.62% to 29590.42. S&P index fell -64.78 points or -1.72% at 3693.22. NASDAQ index fell -198.87 points or -1.80% at 10867.94.

NZD traders heads up - it's a one-off New Zealand public holiday today.

Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging U.S. dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $86.32 a barrel at 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.95 a barrel.

Gold prices fell to a new 2½-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,638.59 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,645.8.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $18.68 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $860.13, and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,076.10.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.65%; S&P 500 -0.78%; Nasdaq -0.81%.

