InMed Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$33.17, revenue of $1.09M
Sep. 26, 2022 1:53 AM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), IMLFF, IN:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- InMed Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:INM): FY GAAP EPS of -$33.17.
- Revenue of $1.09M.
- As of June 30, 2022, the company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $6.2M.
- The company has a current cash position of approximately $10 million. Based on the current forecast, which is subject to potential revisions in the future, the Company’s current cash reserves are estimated to last into the second half of fiscal 2023, and possibly into the first quarter of fiscal 2024, depending on the level and timing of realizing revenues from the sale of BayMedica inventory as well as the level and timing of the company operating expenses.
Comments