Allwyn, SPAC Cohn Robbins terminates proposed business combination
Sep. 26, 2022 3:24 AM ETCohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC), CRHCWSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Europe’s largest lottery operator Allwyn and Cohn Robbins Holdings (NYSE:CRHC) have mutually agreed not to proceed with their previously proposed business combination, as the marketing period coincided with significant market volatility amid a backdrop of concerns about the prospects for inflation, interest rates and recession.
- After consideration, Allwyn and Cohn Robbins have jointly decided not to proceed with the transaction.
- Allwyn remains committed to joining the public markets in due course when conditions are more favorable and to expanding its business into the US.
- CRHC’s board will consider in due course CRHC’s next steps, including whether to seek an alternative business combination.
