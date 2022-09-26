Shell picks Yokogawa as MAC for construction of Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant
Sep. 26, 2022 3:36 AM ETYokogawa Electric Corporation (YOKEF), YOKEY, SHEL, RYDAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yokogawa Electric (OTCPK:YOKEF) has been selected by Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to be the main automation contractor for the construction of its Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam.
- Once operational in 2025, the Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen by using electricity from an offshore wind farm and will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant.
- The plant will have a 200 megawatts electrolyser that will produce up to 60,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per day.
- The green hydrogen produced to replace some of the grey hydrogen used in the refinery, partially decarbonizing the facility’s production of energy products like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
