Tesla CEO Elon Musk to face deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial
Sep. 26, 2022 3:54 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR), TSLABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend the next few days with lawyers for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44B pact to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.
- The deposition, planned for Monday, Tuesday and a possible extension on Wednesday, will not be public.
- As of Sunday evening it was not clear whether Musk will appear in person or by video.
- The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware Chancery Court, where it's scheduled to last just five days.
- With Twitter's shareholders having approved the deal (with 98.6% of votes cast in favor), any settlement of the case would need to be resubmitted for another lengthy approval process.
