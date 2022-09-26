European markets choppy as negative sentiment continues to weigh in on markets

London -0.14% .

Germany +0.11%. Germany September Ifo business climate index 84.3 vs 87.0 expected (Prior 88.5).

France +0.22%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.30%. Basic resources dropped, while tech stocks gained.

Uk data - Rightmove House Prices for September +0.7% m/m (prior -1.3%).

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 23 September CHF 747.1 bn vs CHF 754.5 bn prior.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than seven basis point to 3.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 2.09%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 4.13%.