Li Auto narrows Q3 outlook to deliver ~25,500 vehicles amid supply chain constraint

Sep. 26, 2022 5:12 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)NIO, XPEVBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is down 1.2% premarket on Monday as the firm now expects to deliver ~25,500 vehicles for the Q32022, revised from the previous vehicle delivery outlook of between 27,000 and 29,000 units amid supply chain constraint.
  • The firm will continue to closely collaborate with its supply chain partners to resolve the bottleneck and accelerate production.
  • Last week, CPCA expects China NEV retail sales to rise 74% in September: report.
  • Last month, Li Auto (LIdelivered 4,571 vehicles in August 2022, -52% Y/Y and XPEV (XPEVdelivered 9,578 Smart EVs in August 2022, +33% Y/Y and NIO (NIOdelivered 10,766 vehicles in August 2022, +81.6% Y/Y.

