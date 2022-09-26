Hologic announces $1B share buyback program
Sep. 26, 2022 5:35 AM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), a Marlborough, Massachusetts-based maker of diagnostic products, has announced a stock repurchase program to buy up to $1B worth of the company’s outstanding common stock over five years.
- The program took effect as of the market close on Sep. 23 following the authorization from the company’s board of directors on the previous day, HOLX said in a regulatory filing.
- The new buyback program replaces the company’s previous $1B repurchase program, which had about $150M remaining as of Sep. 22.
- The plan to repurchase shares comes at a time when HOLX is slightly underperforming the broader market.
- The stock has lost ~19% over the past 12 months, compared to a ~17% decline in the S&P 500, while the analysts’ bullish ratings on the company have gradually dropped from a peak in Sep. 2021.
