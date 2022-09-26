Macau casino stocks surge on signal of loosening entry requirements

Sep. 26, 2022 6:03 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), WYNN, MGM, MLCOWYNMY, SCHYY, SJMHF, GXYEF, WYNMF, MCHVF, MCHVY, SCHYF, SJMHY, MSCBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

The Macau city

Sean3810

Macau-linked casino stocks moved higher in premarket trading on Monday after regulators signaled an e-visa for mainland travelers and tour groups will soon be allowed again to visit the gambling hub.

City officials indicated that looser travel restrictions are due to come into place in November. According to the South China Morning Post, mainland gamblers make up about 90% of spending at Macau casinos, with VIP guests accounting for nearly 70%, driving home the importance of easier entry for these tourists.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) +6.51%, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) +9.8%, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +5.1%, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) +1.7% were among pre-market gainers.

Other Macau-specific casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) (OTCPK:WYNMY), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) (OTCPK:MCHVY), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) (OTCPK:SJMHY), and Studio City International (MSC).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.