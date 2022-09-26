Valneva seeking a partnership for next-gen COVID-19 vaccine
Sep. 26, 2022 6:06 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)AZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- French biotech Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) announced Monday that the company is in discussions with a partner to secure funding to develop a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine.
- Previously, the biotech had said it would invest further in the second-generation vaccine if funding or commitments for funding materialize in Q3 2022.
- “As we are near the end of the third quarter 2022, we are engaged in active discussions that are likely to continue into the coming months,” Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach remarked, noting plans to share updates if the discussions lead to an agreement.
- VALN has already secured European and WHO nod for its inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001 targeted at the original coronavirus strain.
- The company said the talks are underway with governments and other regulators to deliver the remaining inventory to global markets in the next twelve months. Further clinical readouts for the vaccine, notably on its booster effect as a heterologous dose, are also expected in Q4 2022.
- In August, VALN shared heterologous booster results for VLA2001 following initial vaccination with AstraZeneca (AZN) COVID-19 vaccine.
