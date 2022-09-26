XPeng CEO boosts stake in the company after shares plunge more than 70% this year
Sep. 26, 2022 6:31 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As shares continues to show losses this year, He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of XPeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) has increased his stake in the company with $30M purchase.
- Simplicity Holding, which is wholly owned by Mr. He, has purchased a total of 2.2M American Depositary Shares of the EV maker in the open market on September 23 at an average price of $13.58 per ADS, according to an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- The company's shares traded have been down about 73% since the start of 2022 much lower than its rivals NIO who saw downside of 44% and Li Auto down 22% this year.
- Current models have shown sign signs of weakness over the past few months and the company delivered 9,578 vehicles in August, down 17% from 11,524 units in July.
- XPEV is at high risk of performing badly on decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other Consumer Discretionary stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant rating system.
Shares up 4% PM.
Comments