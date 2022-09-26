Bluebird bio names interim finance chief

  • Gene therapy developer bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has named Katherine Breedis, formerly the Chief Financial Officer Consultant at Danforth Advisors, as the company’s interim Chief Financial Officer replacing the outgoing CFO Jason Cole.
  • Ms. Breedis has also been named as BLUE’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, and her appointments will take effect on Oct. 14 when Mr. Cole departs.
  • Ms. Breedis, who has worked as a CFO consultant for Danforth since Jul. 2021, served as a consultant to BLUE after the company struck a consulting agreement with the advisory firm in May.
  • Mr. Cole’s departure came less than a month after the FDA approved BLUE’s β-thalassemia therapy Zynteglo in August, making it the priciest treatment in history at the time.

