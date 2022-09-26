Bluebird bio names interim finance chief
Sep. 26, 2022 6:33 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Gene therapy developer bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has named Katherine Breedis, formerly the Chief Financial Officer Consultant at Danforth Advisors, as the company’s interim Chief Financial Officer replacing the outgoing CFO Jason Cole.
- Ms. Breedis has also been named as BLUE’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, and her appointments will take effect on Oct. 14 when Mr. Cole departs.
- Ms. Breedis, who has worked as a CFO consultant for Danforth since Jul. 2021, served as a consultant to BLUE after the company struck a consulting agreement with the advisory firm in May.
- Mr. Cole’s departure came less than a month after the FDA approved BLUE’s β-thalassemia therapy Zynteglo in August, making it the priciest treatment in history at the time.
