Ifo German business climate indicator worsened in September, lowest value since May 2020
- The Ifo business-climate index fell to 84.3 points in September from a revised figure of 88.6 points in August, data from the Ifo Institute showed Monday. This is its lowest value since May 2020. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the index to come in at 87.1.
- 'German economy is slipping into recession,' Ifo president says.
- Business confidence in Germany worsened considerably in September as companies turned more pessimistic due to the energy crisis.
- The index of the current situation fell to 94.5 in September from 97.5 in August, while the gauge assessing companies' expectations fell to 75.2 from 80.5.
