  • British drugmaker GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) announced Monday the appointment of Julie Brown as the company’s first female Chief Financial Officer replacing current CFO Iain Mackay, who has decided to step down from May 2023.
  • Ms. Brown joins GSK from luxury fashion brand Burberry where she serves as the Chief Operating and Financial Officer.
  • Having worked at AstraZeneca (AZN) and medical products maker Smith & Nephew and as a non-executive director and Audit Chair of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), Ms. Brown has “extensive experience in the biopharma and medtech sectors,” GSK said.
  • Mackay, 60, who has served the company as CFO for nearly four years, will also resign as an Executive Director of the Board.
  • Ms. Brown will join GSK in Apr. 2023 and, after a transition period, will take over as CFO and become an executive director of the board on May 01, 2023.
  • With CEO Emma Walmsley at the helm, GSK becomes an all-female-led company with the appointment of Ms. Brown which comes in the wake of GSK’s spinoff of its consumer healthcare unit in July.

