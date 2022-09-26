Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures fall as dollar, yields keep marching higher

Stock index futures point to further declines Monday as dollar strength and global tightening continue to weigh on risk assets.

S&P futures (SPX) are -0.8%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) are -0.8% and Dow futures (INDU) are -0.8%.

The S&P should find some support around the June lows of 3,640, but it will ultimately move lower and 3,500 is a reasonable near-term price target, Wolfe Research said.

Last week saw more than 500 basis points to global rate tightening.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 7 basis points to 3.77%. They have climbed for eight consecutive weeks. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 8 basis points to 4.29%.

The U.S. dollar (USDOLLAR) continues its surge and pound sterling's freefall continued as it fell below $1.04 for the first time ever. Cable is bouncing back a bit now at $1.07. The 2-year Gilt year soared 63 basis points to 4.54%.

"The global signals from the UK’s mini-budget matter," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "Modern monetary theory has been taken into a corner by the bond markets and beaten up. Advanced economy bond yields are not supposed to soar the way UK gilt yields rose."

"This also reminds investors that modern politics produces parties that are more extreme than either the voter or the investor consensus. Investors seem inclined to regard the UK Conservative Party as a doomsday cult."

Among active stocks, casino stocks are surging on looser restrictions for Macau.