Planet 13 Holdings receives approval for Nevada cultivation expansion
Sep. 26, 2022 7:06 AM ETPlanet 13 Holdings Inc. (PLNHF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF) receives the necessary approvals to operate its 22,000 square foot Nevada cultivation expansion and the planting of the first harvest from new grow rooms ahead of the previously forecasted timeline of Q422.
"We are thrilled to be able to expand our supply of premium quality flower for our popular Medizin, TRENDI, and Leaf & Vine flower lines. The expanded cultivation will also support our TRENDI vape and concentrates and HaHa edibles which are among the top selling brands in their respective categories in Nevada. I commend the team for their work getting this project done ahead of schedule enabling us to increase vertical integration, share of shelf at both the SuperStore and in the wholesale market, and ultimately profitability." said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.
Comments