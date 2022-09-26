Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) said Monday that the government of Equatorial Guinea has approved its plan of development for Venus-Block P, in which the company is the operator and holds an 80% interest.

Vaalco (EGY) said the approval allows it for proceed with development of the Venus discovery, which adds 23.1M barrels of oil of 2P CPR gross reserves, and 18.5M barrels of oil of 2P CPR working interest reserves.

Based on results from the initial discovery well and reservoir modeling, Vaalco (EGY) expects production from the field to reach 15K gross bbl/day of oil upon completion of the two development wells and injector well; the company plans to spud the first development well in early 2024.

Vaalco Energy's (EGY) "deep value earns [the] strongest buy recommendation in [the] energy sector," Ben Clarence writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.