Planet Fitness jumps after Raymond James upgrade

Sep. 26, 2022 7:13 AM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) gained in early trading after Raymond James issued an upgrade on the gym stock to a Strong Buy rating after having it slotted at Market Perform.

The firm said PLNT offered a resilient and recession-resistant business model without the interest rate risk being seen across much of the consumer sector due to its low debt load.

The valuation on Planet Fitness (PLNT) was also noted to be sitting below the historical average.

Shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT) rallied 2.38% in premarket trading to $57.21 against a tough market backdrop.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on PLNT is Buy.

