According to German news outlet Märkische Oderzeitung, a fire at Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin on Monday aroused calls for a production stoppage.

Per the report, the blaze broke out around 3:30AM CET, after a pile of cardboard and wood caught fire at the factory’s recycling facility. As of 7:00AM CET, firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire. However, the situation was reportedly under control within hours and put out by 7:45AM CET as more than 50 firefighters battled the blaze.

Local water protection and environmental protection interest groups reportedly reacted with calls to halt production at the plant. Specific complaints largely pertained to the threat to local drinking water as the Gigafactory is located in the drinking water protection area. Amid the fire, concerns over toxic substances seeping into the groundwater have been highlighted.

"Our worst fears have come true,” Steffen Schorcht, a representative of the local environmental protection group Bürgerinitiative Grünheide, said. “We demand a production stop until the causes and circumstances have been clarified and all safety-related measures in the water protection area have been implemented.”

