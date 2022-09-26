Apple confirms iPhone 14 production in India as it diversifies away from China

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) confirmed on Monday that it would make its iPhone 14 in India, as the U.S.-based tech giant diversifies production of its iconic device away from China amid COVID-19 lockdowns and increase geopolitical tensions.

"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," Apple said in a statement.

Earlier this month, investment firm J.P. Morgan suggested could shift a quarter of its iPhone production to India by 2025 and expected 5% of its iPhone production this year to move to the country.

In August, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) would look to India for iPhone 14 production due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for local manufacturing and to narrow the production gap between the two countries.

The newest model iPhone, which was announced earlier this month, will be manufactured by Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCOF) and assembled in Chennai, India.

In April, Apple (AAPL) was reported to be producing some iPhone 13 units in China and the Associated Press reported that the company had roughly 7M iPhone units produced in India in 2021.

Apple (AAPL) has been producing iPhone units in India since 2017, when it started with the iPhone SE.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that Apple (AAPL) has asked Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCOF) to switch production lines of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in order to build more iPhone 14 Pro units.