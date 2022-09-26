Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to launch private investment in public equity financing
Sep. 26, 2022 7:20 AM ETAnebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) will sell an aggregate of 2.3M shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2.3M shares to certain institutional accredited investors through a private investment in public equity financing at $2.935 per share and accompanying warrant.
- The warrants, exercisable immediately, have an exercise price of $4.215 per share.
- The warrants will expire in five years.
- The biopharmaceutical company's public equity financing is expected to close on or about Sep. 29.
- The net proceeds are expected to be used to advance the development of its ANEB-001 brand and for other general corporate purposes.
