Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to launch private investment in public equity financing

Sep. 26, 2022

  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) will sell an aggregate of 2.3M shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2.3M shares to certain institutional accredited investors through a private investment in public equity financing at $2.935 per share and accompanying warrant.
  • The warrants, exercisable immediately, have an exercise price of $4.215 per share.
  • The warrants will expire in five years.
  • The biopharmaceutical company's public equity financing is expected to close on or about Sep. 29.
  • The net proceeds are expected to be used to advance the development of its ANEB-001 brand and for other general corporate purposes.
  • ANEB shares were trading +8.54% pre-market.
