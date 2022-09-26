Pfizer, BioNTech seek FDA nod for Omicron booster targeting children

Sep. 26, 2022 7:25 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Coronavirus B.1.1.529 - COVID-19 Variant omicron digital concept

Vertigo3d

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced on Monday that the companies completed regulatory filings to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Omicron-adapted booster vaccine targeted at children aged 5 – 11 years.
  • With the EUA request, the companies intend to secure FDA authorization for a 10-µg booster dose of the bivalent vaccine adjusted for Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
  • The regulatory filings are supported by safety and immunogenicity data from the companies’ Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine and non-clinical and manufacturing data for the new vaccine.
  • In addition, PFE and BNTX announced that a Phase 1/2/3 study to evaluate the BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine in children six months through 11 years of age has got underway.
  • In the coming days, the companies plan to submit filings to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the current marketing authorization for the BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine to include children aged 5 – 11 years.
  • Last Friday, rival vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) announced the submission of two EUA requests for its Omicron-adapted vaccine targeting children as young as six years.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.