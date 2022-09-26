Pfizer, BioNTech seek FDA nod for Omicron booster targeting children
Sep. 26, 2022 7:25 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced on Monday that the companies completed regulatory filings to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Omicron-adapted booster vaccine targeted at children aged 5 – 11 years.
- With the EUA request, the companies intend to secure FDA authorization for a 10-µg booster dose of the bivalent vaccine adjusted for Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
- The regulatory filings are supported by safety and immunogenicity data from the companies’ Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine and non-clinical and manufacturing data for the new vaccine.
- In addition, PFE and BNTX announced that a Phase 1/2/3 study to evaluate the BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine in children six months through 11 years of age has got underway.
- In the coming days, the companies plan to submit filings to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the current marketing authorization for the BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine to include children aged 5 – 11 years.
- Last Friday, rival vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) announced the submission of two EUA requests for its Omicron-adapted vaccine targeting children as young as six years.
