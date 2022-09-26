Apple, Oprah Winfrey to end content partnership
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and talk show host and television producer Oprah Winfrey have ended their content partnership production deal.
- In March 2019, Winfrey was one of the biggest names Apple (AAPL) unveiled when it debuted its Apple TV+ streaming service, along with several others including Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, J.J. Abrams and more.
- In her time with Apple (AAPL), Winfrey created The Oprah Conversations and The Me You Can't See for Apple TV+. She also created Oprah's Book Club, which is on Apple Books.
- The news outlet Puck first confirmed the split with the tech giant and Winfrey's representation.
- Last week, Bank of America said Apple (AAPL) is likely benefiting as "attractive" promotions from U.S. telecoms, incentivizing people to upgrade to the newly released iPhone 14 product line.
