Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares rose sharply prior to Monday’s market open after Needham Securities analyst Ryan MacDonald upgraded the stock to a “Buy” rating.

He explained in a note that estimates for the company’s November earnings report remain overly conservative. MacDonald explained, in his view, fall enrollment expectations forecast by Chegg (CHGG) management, which assumed a drop of 500K from the Spring, are overly bearish. He expects a drop of only about 140K.

“While it is possible for Chegg subs do decline by greater than enrollments, we believe continued international expansion and domestic stabilization, supported by stable usage in our

student survey and a strong return of int'l enrollments, take the bear case off of the table,” he told clients on Monday.

As such, MacDonald voiced the opinion that shares are undervalued at present and upgraded his rating to “Buy” while assigning a $28 price target to the stock. Chegg (CHGG) shares rose 2.53% in premarket trading after the upgrade.

Read more on the earnings expectations for Chegg.