Atea wins FDA Fast Track status for dengue treatment
Sep. 26, 2022 7:44 AM ETAtea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR), a biotech focused on developing treatments for viral infections, announced Monday that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to AT-752, an investigational oral therapy for dengue virus infection.
- Dengue is the most common mosquito-borne virus in the world, affecting an estimated up to 400M people annually.
- The FDA offers the Fast Track designation to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions with unmet medical needs. It allows developers to communicate frequently with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
- Developed using AVIR’s purine nucleotide prodrug platform, AT-752 is currently undergoing two proof-of-concept studies for dengue, with data expected at the end of the year.
