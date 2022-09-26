Scotiabank appoints Scott Thomson as President and CEO
Sep. 26, 2022 7:47 AM ETThe Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BNS:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) said on Monday that Scott Thomson would take over as CEO of the Canadian bank from Feb. 1, replacing Brian Porter who will retire at the end of January.
- Mr. Thomson is retiring as President and CEO of Finning International Inc. effective November 15, 2022, and has been a member of the Scotiabank Board since 2016.
- To support the transition, Mr. Porter will become a Strategic Advisor to Mr. Thomson from February 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023.
- Shares of BNS are down 1.45% premarket on Monday.
