Scotiabank appoints Scott Thomson as President and CEO

Sep. 26, 2022 7:47 AM ETThe Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BNS:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) said on Monday that Scott Thomson would take over as CEO of the Canadian bank from Feb. 1, replacing Brian Porter who will retire at the end of January.
  • Mr. Thomson is retiring as President and CEO of Finning International Inc. effective November 15, 2022, and has been a member of the Scotiabank Board since 2016. 
  • To support the transition, Mr. Porter will become a Strategic Advisor to Mr. Thomson from February 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023.
  • Shares of BNS are down 1.45% premarket on Monday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.