ETFs tied to the USD rise as the dollar index hits a 20 year high

Monday’s volatile moves in the foreign exchange market have placed currency related exchange traded funds that have their price action tied to the dollar on the radar. U.S. dollar denominated funds have seen upward support as the dollar index topped a new 20-year trading high.

Both the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) and WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) track the dollar’s moves and find themselves +0.7% and 1.8% early on.

The U.S. dollar (USDOLLAR) strengthened further as the dollar index topped 114.52 earlier, marking a 20 year high not seen since May of 2002. Since hitting its highpoint, the dollar has since settled back down near the 113.60 level. On a larger scale the dollar index has gained 18.9% over a basket of other currencies in 2022 and has also now ended in positive territory in 10 of the last 11 months as the Fed furthers its policy tightening.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive advance in interest rates has driven gains in the dollar. Meanwhile, other central banks around the world are having a difficult time keeping up with the dollar and that’s why there has been a rollover in other major currencies.

The Japanese yen hovers near a 24-year low against the greenback adding stress to the Invesco Currencyshares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY). At the same time, the Sterling dropped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in history on Monday. As a result, the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) has felt the pressure.

The strong dollar has also added pressure to broader market indices along with their mirroring exchange traded funds: (SPY), (VOO), (IVV), (QQQ), and (DIA).

Year-to-date price action: UUP +17.6%, USDU +13.9%, FXY -19.8%, FXB -19.4%, SPY -22.7%, VOO -22.6%, IVV, -22.6%, QQQ -31.4%, and DIA -18.6%.

In broader market news, stock index futures point to further declines on Monday as dollar strength and global tightening continue to weigh on risk assets.