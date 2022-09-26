Kiora Pharma announces 1-for-40 reverse stock split
Sep. 26, 2022 8:00 AM ETKiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX), a biotech focused on treatments for eye disorders, announced Monday that the company’s shareholders authorized a reverse stock split of the common stock.
- Accordingly, the KPRX board has approved a decision to implement a reverse stock split of one share of common stock for every 40 shares, and the company shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis on Sep. 27.
- KPRX shares added ~10% pre-market after the announcement.
- The reverse stock split is expected to reduce KPRX’s total outstanding common shares to ~1.1M with no impact on authorized shares and par value which will remain at 50M and $0.01, respectively.
- Kiora (KPRX) shares have plunged ~90% over the past 12 months underperforming the broader maker, as shown in this graph.
