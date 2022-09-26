Akanda gains ahead of plans for first shipment of medical cannabis to Germany
Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks.
The company’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently.
The company recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform.
Cansativa will have a right of first refusal to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity.
The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry.
The company is targeting a leading 10% market share position of German medical cannabis imports, with room for additional expansion and growth.
Shares +3.65% premarket.
