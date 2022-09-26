Socket Mobile updates barcode scanners to support iOS 16
Sep. 26, 2022 8:00 AM ETSocket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) announced Monday that its entire line of barcode scanners-CaptureSDK- and NFC reader/writers are now fully compatible with iOS 16.
- In addition to iOS 16 compatibility, Swift Package Manager support has also been added to Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. It is iOS's native package managing solution for Apple developers to manage, distribute, and integrate Swift Packages into an Xcode project.
- "Now, with iOS 16 support added to CaptureSDK, customers can find new ways to leverage the power and versatility of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers," commented Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.
