Citi set Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to a “Sell” rating in an assessment of European online retailers offered to clients on Monday.

The bank’s analysts indicated that cutthroat competition in e-commerce is “the greatest drag” on industry profitability. As such, margin appreciation among major players in the group, such as Farfetch (FTCH) are expected to be hard to come by.

“Farfetch has surely built best-in-class technology but underlying profitability is weak and we struggle to build a bridge to long-term EBITDA margin Target of 30%,” the note read. “We don't see the YNAP deal with Richemont as transformational, while the 2025 break clause on the Off-White license poses significant risks to EBITDA.”

While the note added that a “highly profitable” agreement with Reebok could offer some cushion, the long term prospects for Farfetch (FTCH) remain uncertain, in the analysts’ view. A “Sell/high risk” rating was therefore assigned to the stock alongside a $6 price target.

Shares of the London-based luxury internet retailer fell 2.11% in premarket trading on Monday.

Elsewhere, Citi analyst assigned a “Netural” rating to German e-commerce player Zalando (OTCPK:ZLDSF).

“On Zalando, while we like the long-term investment story (including its 3P ambitions), we believe short-term earnings risks are still high and a re-rating seems unlikely until we move back to double-digits sales growth, hence we remain Neutral,” the note explained. A €22 price target was assigned to the stock.

Read more on analysts expectations for Farfetch’s YNAP acquisition.Previously: U.S. lawmakers nearing deal with TikTok over security changes to evade sale: report (Sept. 26)