Palantir secures $95.9M contract to support Homeland Security Investigations

Sep. 26, 2022 8:10 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)HSIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) said on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security renewed its contract to support Homeland Security Investigations with Investigative Case Management software.
  • The contract is worth $95.9M over a five-year period.
  • HSI selected Palantir’s software for speed of delivery as well as the platform’s leading edge access controls and data protections to enforce critical security and privacy standards.
  • PLTR shares are down 1.08% pre-market.
  • Shares tumbled in early Aug after the data software company posted second-quarter results and offered full-year sales guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
  • Read a recent bullish analysis on stock by SA contributor Rumak Research: Deeply Oversold At Current Market Prices.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.