Palantir secures $95.9M contract to support Homeland Security Investigations
Sep. 26, 2022 8:10 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)HSIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) said on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security renewed its contract to support Homeland Security Investigations with Investigative Case Management software.
- The contract is worth $95.9M over a five-year period.
- HSI selected Palantir’s software for speed of delivery as well as the platform’s leading edge access controls and data protections to enforce critical security and privacy standards.
- PLTR shares are down 1.08% pre-market.
- Shares tumbled in early Aug after the data software company posted second-quarter results and offered full-year sales guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
- Read a recent bullish analysis on stock by SA contributor Rumak Research: Deeply Oversold At Current Market Prices.
Comments (3)