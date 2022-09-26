Andrew Bednar is the new CEO of Perella Weinberg Partners
Sep. 26, 2022
- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Co-President Andrew Bednar has been appointed as CEO, succeeding Peter Weinberg effective January 1, 2023
- Peter Weinberg had informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as CEO, he will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the working partner committee that controls the Company’s high-vote stock.
- Andrew Bednar joined the firm at its inception in 2006, has served as Co-President with Dietrich Becker since March 2020 and as a member of the Board of Directors since June 2021.
- The company also announced Dietrich Becker, a founding partner based in London will become President and continue as a member of the Board of Directors.
