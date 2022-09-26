Real Brokerage to acquire mortgage broker at $1.25M

Sep. 26, 2022 8:11 AM ETThe Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), REAX:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) announced Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire tech-enabled home loan platform - LemonBrew Lending- for $1.25M.
  • The purchase consideration includes $800K cash component and the remaining $450K in Real's common shares.
  • LemonBrew Lending currently operates as a mortgage brokerage, serving as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders. Additionally, it is licensed as a lender in certain states.
  • As part of the acquisition, LemonBrew Lending's CEO Samir Dedhia along with 25 other employees will be joining the team at Real, the report read.
  • “With LemonBrew Lending’s current mortgage capabilities and future lending potential, we can now layer in another key building block to our consumer-facing strategy and take a significant stride towards developing a frictionless home buying experience,” commented REAX Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2022.

