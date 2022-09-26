London copper, aluminum prices slide to new lows on weak demand outlook

Sep. 26, 2022 8:19 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA), FCXCENX, JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJU, JJC, LMAHDS03:COM, HG1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Pile of Scrap Copper Rod

FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

London copper prices fell to fresh two-month lows on Monday, weighed by ongoing fears of a global growth slowdown, weaker demand and a higher dollar.

Additionally, rising stockpiles in London Metal Exchange registered warehouses totaling 129K metric tons are up more than 25% since September 15, while cancelled warrants have dropped to 7% compared with 50% in late August.

According to Reuters, benchmark LME copper (HG1:COM) recently traded -0.8% at $7,375/metric ton after tumbling to as low as $7,292, the lowest since July 21.

Meanwhile, London aluminum prices (LMAHDS03:COM) continued to drop to new 18-month lows, -0.7% to $2,139/ton, down 50% since hitting a record high of $4,073 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Aluminum consumption and prices are expected to remain under pressure due to slowing growth, and a production ramp-up in China also is weighing on prices.

ETFs: (CPER), (COPX), (JJC), (JJCTF), (JJU)

Among potentially relevant tickers, (NYSE:AA) -2% pre-market, (CENX) -2.7%, (NYSE:FCX) -1.5%.

Alcoa (AA) has entered a difficult phase of the economic cycle, but beyond the doom and gloom is a "huge bull case," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis recently posted on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.