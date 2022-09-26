Connexa Sports Technologies receives Nasdaq notice on 10-Q periodic filing requirements

Sep. 26, 2022 8:20 AM ETConnexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) received Nasdaq notification that it is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements
  • The company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022; Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 and together with the 2023 Q1 10-Q, were not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due dates.
  • The company previously disclosed receiving the first letter from Nasdaq on August 16, 2022 regarding the company not filing its 2022 10-K.
  • The company has 60 calendar days from the date the first letter was received, until October 17, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance with regard to the periodic reports.
  • If Nasdaq accepts the company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for the filing of the 2022 10-K, or February 13, 2023, to regain compliance.
  • The company expects and intends to submit to Nasdaq the compliance plan with regard to the Periodic Reports by or before October 17, 2022.

