VinFast and Renesas signs strategic partnership
Sep. 26, 2022 8:19 AM ETRenesas Electronics Corporation (RNECY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- VinFast, Vietnam’s first global EV maker, and Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) has announced that the two companies are expanding their collaboration agreement to include automotive technology development of EVs and delivery of system components.
- As part of the newly expanded agreement, Renesas will provide a broader range of products to VinFast, which will include SoCs, microcontrollers, analog and power semiconductors.
- The two companies will regularly share product development roadmaps, market trends and requirements, project implementation progress as well as new cooperation opportunities.
- “VinFast is on a course of market expansion worldwide and mass production to ensure the highest vehicle performance and timely delivery to customers” said Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast.
