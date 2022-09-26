Rackspace Technology names finance chief as CEO

Sep. 26, 2022 8:24 AM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) named Monday its CFO Amar Maletira as its new chief executive officer to succeed former CEO Kevin Jones.
  • Maletira has served as Rackspace's president and chief financial officer since Nov. 2020. The Texas-based cloud infrastructure company said Maletira will continue as the CFO while the search for permanent CFO is underway. 
  • In addition, the company has reaffirmed its third quarter guidance to $769-$779M for revenue, vs. consensus of $773.15M; $733-$741M for core revenue; $0.08 - $0.10 for Non-GAAP EPS, vs. consensus of $0.09.

