American International Group to redeem notes on Oct. 24

Sep. 26, 2022

  • American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is set to redeem $750M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.900% notes due 2026, all of the outstanding 3.750% notes due 2025 and $500M aggregate principal amount of its 2.500% notes due 2025 on Oct. 24.
  • The insurance company will pay a redemption price as determined in accordance with the respective indenture governing the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.
  • As of Sep. 22, $1.5B aggregate principal amount of the 3.900% notes, $1.5B aggregate principal amount of the 2.500% notes and $521.8M aggregate principal amount of the 3.750% notes were outstanding.
  • AIG shares were trading -0.70% pre-market.
