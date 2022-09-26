When there is blood in the streets, buy Chipotle - Oppenheimer

Sep. 26, 2022

Oppenheimer's technical analysis team said the S&P 500 Index's bearish trend, poor seasonals, and rising interest rates indicate trading conditions are likely to get worse. Conversely, the firm also noted that indications of extreme pessimism offer an opportunity for the long-term investor.

Amid the uncertain market backdrop, Oppenheimer recommended a specific pair trade for the consumer discretionary sector.

The firm called buying Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) a top idea, while V.F. Corp (VFC) is a recommended Sell at the same time. Investors are said to have a unique opportunity to buy leadership with Chipotle, while VFC is expected to downtrend.

Shares of Chipotle (CMG) fell 0.88% in premarket action on Monday to $1,543.84 vs. the 52-week trading range of $1,196.35 to $1,936.45.

Comments (5)

