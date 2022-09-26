Industrial stocks fall in premarket amid broader decline
A variety of industrial stocks on Monday fell in premarket trading as index futures slipped on a surging dollar and rising interest rates.
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, fell -0.8% at 8:10 a.m. The fund last week dropped 5% after nine straight days of declines.
Industrial stocks making the biggest moves included:
|Ingersoll Rand (IR)
|-4.70%
|Textron (TXT)
|-2.70%
|Latham Group (SWIM)
|-2.40%
|Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
|-1.90%
|Parker-Hannifin (PH)
|-1.50%
|Nutrien (NTR)
|-1.30%
|Boeing (BA)
|-1.20%
|Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
|-1.20%
|Dow Inc. (DOW)
|-1.10%
|Deere (DE)
|-0.80%
