Industrial stocks fall in premarket amid broader decline

Sep. 26, 2022 8:34 AM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)BA, ADM, PH, IR, DE, TXT, SPR, NTR, DOW, INDU, SPX, SWIMBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

Robotic welding machine in a metal manufacturing plant

Fertnig/E+ via Getty Images

A variety of industrial stocks on Monday fell in premarket trading as index futures slipped on a surging dollar and rising interest rates. 

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, fell -0.8% at 8:10 a.m. The fund last week dropped 5% after nine straight days of declines. 

Industrial stocks making the biggest moves included:

Ingersoll Rand (IR) -4.70%
Textron (TXT) -2.70%
Latham Group (SWIM) -2.40%
Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) -1.90%
Parker-Hannifin (PH) -1.50%
Nutrien (NTR) -1.30%
Boeing (BA) -1.20%
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) -1.20%
Dow Inc. (DOW) -1.10%
Deere (DE) -0.80%

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.