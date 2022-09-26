Stock index futures are pointing to a further decline at the start of the trading week as dollar strength and global tightening continue to weigh on risk assets. While markets shift lower, a handful of individual stocks are set to move on individual news items. Here are a few stocks to watch for Monday:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) along with other Macau-linked casino stocks gained ground on Monday morning. WYNN is +5.3% after regulators signaled an e-visa for mainland travelers and tour groups that will soon allow for individuals again to visit the gambling hub.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) slid 1.1% despite the fact that the company stated that the Department of Homeland Security renewed its contract to support Homeland Security Investigations with Investigative Case Management software.

Shares of Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) rose 2.9% in premarket trading after Needham Securities analyst Ryan MacDonald upgraded the stock to a “Buy” rating.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) dipped 0.7% as it is set to redeem $750M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.900% notes due 2026, all of the outstanding 3.750% notes due 2025 and $500M aggregate principal amount of its 2.500% notes due 2025 on Oct. 24.

In other market news, exchange traded funds that are tied to the U.S. dollar are also on the move as the dollar index hit a 20-year trading high.