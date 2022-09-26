Plaza Retail REIT renews NCIB
Sep. 26, 2022 8:34 AM ETPlaza Retail REIT (PAZRF), PLZ.UN:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Plaza Retail REIT (OTC:PAZRF) has received approval from the TSX to renew its existing normal course issuer bid for a further year.
- Under the terms of the renewed NCIB, the company may purchase up to 6,478,960 of its issued and outstanding trust units, being ~10% of the company's public float of units as of September 14, 2022.
- The company had 101,807,083 units issued and outstanding and a public float of 64,789,602 unit as of the date.
- The period of the renewed NCIB will commence on September 28, 2022 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and September 27, 2023.
- Under its current NCIB, which expires on September 27, 2022, the company sought and obtained approval to purchase up to 6,455,226 units and purchased for cancellation 16,730 units at a weighted average price of $4.4034/Unit, as of September 14, 2022.
Comments