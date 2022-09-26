Spire Global awarded $4M NOAA contract to deliver HyMS payload
Sep. 26, 2022 8:36 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR), SPIR.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shares are up 4.7% premarket on Monday after the firm has been secured a Broad Agency Announcement issued by the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service of the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration to leverage the technology of hyperspectral microwave sensing ((HyMS)).
- The first Spire payload funded by NOAA will demonstrate how hyperspectral microwave sensing technology can improve the value and accuracy of Numerical Weather Predictions.
- The two-year program will fund Spire’s development of a HyMS in-orbit demonstration sensor on a 16U satellite.
- The HyMS instrument is a new, advanced millimeter wave technology that delivers microwave sounding information to measure atmospheric moisture.
- Year to date, Spire has been awarded a total of four NOAA contracts valued at $23.6M.
