Jamf Holding to acquire ZecOps, terms not disclosed
Sep. 26, 2022 8:29 AM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ZecOps, whihch uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization’s mobile security posture.
- The acquisition accelerates mobile security investigations from weeks to minutes, leverage known indicators of compromise at-scale, and identify sophisticated 0 or 1 click attacks on a much deeper scale.
- “By combining with Jamf, we can offer our customers a truly powerful mobile threat intelligence and threat hunting capabilities that will keep up with the evolving threat landscape without compromising the user experience.” said Zuk Avraham, co-founder and CEO, ZecOps.
- This transaction is expected to close in Q4, terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
