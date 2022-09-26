UMH Properties completes adding 2 tranches to Fannie Mae credit facility

  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) has completed the addition of two tranches to its Fannie Mae credit facility through Wells Fargo Bank for ~$34M.
  • The tranches, with an interest of 5.24%, have a loan term of 10 years.
  • One tranche consists of four communities and the other consists of ~250 homes located in those communities. The community tranche amortizes over 30 years and the home tranche amortizes over 17 years.
  • The company said the proceeds will be used to invest in additional acquisitions, expansions, rental homes and other general corporate purposes.
  • UMH shares were trading -0.93% pre-market.
