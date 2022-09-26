Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) announced plans to hire 41K full and part-time employees for the holiday season on Monday.

The hiring is due to bring more employees into not only Macy’s storefronts, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, as well as supply chain locations and call centers. The figure was said to be “relatively consistent” with prior years, but above 2021 levels wherein an “enhanced, centralized hiring process” allowed for a slower rate of hiring.

“With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that put our colleagues and Macy’s, Inc. in a strong position for the holiday season,” Danielle Kirgan, chief transformation and human resources officer, said.

The pickup in hiring comes shortly after signals from Target to hire 100K additional seasonal workers. Macy’s (M) headcount increase is larger than the hiring plans of Walmart, which announced a plan to hire 40K employees last week. Amazon, meanwhile, aims to cut back on hiring, in contrast to brick and mortar competitors.

