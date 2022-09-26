HUMBL enters strategic technology partnership with Great Foods2Go

Sep. 26, 2022 8:43 AM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  •  HUMBL (OTCQB:HMBL) formed a strategic technology partnership with Great Foods2Go (GF2GO) to integrate company’s mobile application, search engine and marketplace technologies in support of GF2GO and its sub-brand, 1Delivery.

  • The partnership will utilize the full HUMBL platform including: HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Pay, HUMBL Search Engine and HUMBL Marketplace technologies.

  • They will also test virtual brands using company’s mascot, a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT named “BLUE,” using such kitchen themes as “Blue’s Tacos” and “Blue’s Boring Breakfast,” for which HUMBL will receive a revenue share on all orders.

  • Partnership will focus initially on the San Diego, California cloud kitchen location and will expand thereafter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.