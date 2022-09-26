HUMBL enters strategic technology partnership with Great Foods2Go
Sep. 26, 2022 8:43 AM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
HUMBL (OTCQB:HMBL) formed a strategic technology partnership with Great Foods2Go (GF2GO) to integrate company’s mobile application, search engine and marketplace technologies in support of GF2GO and its sub-brand, 1Delivery.
The partnership will utilize the full HUMBL platform including: HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Pay, HUMBL Search Engine and HUMBL Marketplace technologies.
They will also test virtual brands using company’s mascot, a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT named “BLUE,” using such kitchen themes as “Blue’s Tacos” and “Blue’s Boring Breakfast,” for which HUMBL will receive a revenue share on all orders.
Partnership will focus initially on the San Diego, California cloud kitchen location and will expand thereafter.
Comments